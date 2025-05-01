In developmental psychology, what was the primary information researchers aimed to gather from the Strange Situation studies?
A
The cognitive abilities of infants in problem-solving tasks
B
The impact of nutrition on physical growth during infancy
C
The nature and types of attachment relationships between infants and their caregivers
D
The influence of peer interactions on language development in early childhood
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the main focus of the Strange Situation procedure, which is a well-known experimental method in developmental psychology designed by Mary Ainsworth.
Understand that the Strange Situation involves observing infants' behavior during separations and reunions with their caregiver in a controlled setting.
Recognize that the primary goal is to assess the quality and nature of attachment relationships between infants and their caregivers, such as secure, avoidant, resistant, or disorganized attachment styles.
Note that this method does not focus on cognitive problem-solving abilities, nutrition, or peer interactions, but specifically on emotional bonds and attachment patterns.
Conclude that the Strange Situation studies aim to gather information about how infants form and express attachment to their caregivers, which has implications for their social and emotional development.
