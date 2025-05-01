Which of the following interventions is considered an organization-centered approach in developmental psychology?
A
Providing individual counseling sessions for employees
B
Encouraging employees to set personal development goals
C
Offering personal stress management workshops
D
Implementing changes to workplace policies to support employee well-being
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the difference between individual-centered and organization-centered approaches in developmental psychology. Individual-centered approaches focus on personal growth and development of employees, such as counseling or personal goal setting.
Recognize that organization-centered approaches target the broader work environment or system, aiming to create changes that affect all employees collectively rather than focusing on individuals.
Review each option and classify it: individual counseling, personal goal setting, and stress management workshops are all focused on individual development.
Identify that implementing changes to workplace policies is an intervention that modifies the organizational environment, thus representing an organization-centered approach.
Conclude that the correct organization-centered intervention is the one that involves systemic changes, such as workplace policy adjustments to support employee well-being.
