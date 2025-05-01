Which of the following best characterizes sexuality in adolescence?
A
Stable and unchanging sexual attitudes from childhood
B
Complete absence of sexual feelings and interests
C
Sexuality is solely determined by parental influence with no peer impact
D
Increased exploration of sexual identity and heightened interest in romantic relationships
Verified step by step guidance
Understand that adolescence is a developmental stage marked by significant physical, emotional, and social changes, including those related to sexuality.
Recognize that during adolescence, individuals typically experience increased exploration of their sexual identity, which involves questioning and understanding their own sexual feelings and preferences.
Acknowledge that heightened interest in romantic relationships is common in adolescence as part of social and emotional development, influenced by both biological changes and social contexts.
Evaluate the incorrect options by considering developmental psychology principles: sexual attitudes are not stable and unchanging from childhood; sexual feelings are not absent; and sexuality is influenced by multiple factors including peers, not solely by parental influence.
Conclude that the best characterization of sexuality in adolescence is the increased exploration of sexual identity and heightened interest in romantic relationships, reflecting the dynamic nature of this developmental period.
