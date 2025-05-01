According to Piaget, which stage of cognitive development is characterized by the ability to think logically about concrete events but difficulty with abstract concepts?
A
Concrete operational stage
B
Sensorimotor stage
C
Preoperational stage
D
Formal operational stage
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand Piaget's theory of cognitive development, which is divided into four main stages: Sensorimotor, Preoperational, Concrete Operational, and Formal Operational.
Identify the characteristics of each stage: Sensorimotor involves learning through sensory experiences and motor actions; Preoperational involves symbolic thinking but limited logical reasoning; Concrete Operational involves logical thinking about concrete events; Formal Operational involves abstract and hypothetical thinking.
Focus on the stage where children can think logically about concrete events but struggle with abstract concepts, which is the hallmark of the Concrete Operational stage.
Compare this with the Formal Operational stage, where abstract and hypothetical thinking becomes possible, to confirm the distinction.
Conclude that the stage characterized by logical thinking about concrete events but difficulty with abstract concepts is the Concrete Operational stage.
Watch next
Master Introduction to Piaget's Theory with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah