Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Psychology1h 43m
- 2. Psychology Research2h 20m
- 3. Biological Psychology2h 41m
- 4. Sensation and Perception28m
- 5. Consciousness and Sleep32m
- 6. Learning41m
- 7. Memory34m
- 8. Cognition37m
- 9. Emotion and Motivation35m
- 10. Developmental Psychology33m
- 11. Personality48m
- 12. Social Psychology41m
10. Developmental Psychology
Piaget's Cognitive Developmental Theory
Multiple Choice
A child in the formal operational stage is most likely to:
A
Have difficulty with mental reversal and conservation.
B
Successfully think about hypothetical situations.
C
Struggle with object permanence.
D
Rely on thinking about concrete objects and events.
