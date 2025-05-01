Which area of psychology does Jean Piaget's work primarily exemplify?
A
Social psychology
B
Industrial-organizational psychology
C
Clinical psychology
D
Developmental psychology
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the main focus of Jean Piaget's work, which centers on how humans develop cognitive abilities over time, particularly in children.
Step 2: Recognize that Piaget's theory involves stages of cognitive development, explaining how thinking and reasoning evolve from infancy through adolescence.
Step 3: Identify the branch of psychology that studies changes in behavior and mental processes across the lifespan, which is known as Developmental psychology.
Step 4: Compare the other options: Social psychology studies interactions and social behavior; Industrial-organizational psychology focuses on workplace behavior; Clinical psychology deals with diagnosing and treating mental disorders.
Step 5: Conclude that because Piaget's work is about cognitive growth and development stages, it primarily exemplifies Developmental psychology.
