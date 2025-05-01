Which of the following statements about smoking is the best example of an appeal to pathos?
A
Nicotine is a chemical found in cigarettes that can lead to addiction.
B
Studies show that smoking increases the risk of lung cancer by 80%.
C
Imagine the heartbreak of losing a loved one to a smoking-related illness.
D
The government has implemented strict regulations to reduce smoking rates.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of 'appeal to pathos' in psychology and rhetoric. Pathos is an emotional appeal that aims to persuade by evoking feelings such as sympathy, fear, or sadness.
Step 2: Analyze each statement to identify whether it appeals to logic (logos), facts (ethos), or emotions (pathos).
Step 3: The first statement, 'Nicotine is a chemical found in cigarettes that can lead to addiction,' is factual and appeals to logos by providing information about nicotine.
Step 4: The second statement, 'Studies show that smoking increases the risk of lung cancer by 80%,' uses statistical evidence, appealing to logos and ethos through scientific data.
Step 5: The third statement, 'Imagine the heartbreak of losing a loved one to a smoking-related illness,' appeals directly to emotions by asking the reader to empathize with a personal loss, which is a clear example of pathos.
