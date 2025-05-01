Which of the following best describes cognitive reappraisal as a strategy for emotional regulation?
A
Changing the way one thinks about a situation in order to alter its emotional impact
B
Avoiding situations that may trigger negative emotions
C
Suppressing outward signs of emotion without changing the internal experience
D
Expressing emotions openly regardless of context
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that cognitive reappraisal is a strategy used in emotional regulation, which involves changing how one interprets or thinks about a situation to influence emotional responses.
Recognize that this strategy focuses on altering the internal cognitive appraisal rather than avoiding the situation or suppressing emotions.
Compare the options given: identify which one involves changing thoughts about the situation rather than avoiding, suppressing, or expressing emotions.
Note that 'Changing the way one thinks about a situation in order to alter its emotional impact' directly describes cognitive reappraisal because it targets the cognitive process underlying emotional experience.
Conclude that the best description of cognitive reappraisal is the option that emphasizes modifying thought patterns to change emotional outcomes.
