Step 1: Understand the meaning of the word 'joyful'. 'Joyful' means feeling, expressing, or causing great pleasure and happiness.
Step 2: Review each answer choice and determine its meaning: 'unhappy' means not happy or sad; 'thrilled' means very excited or pleased; 'delighted' means very pleased or happy; 'jealous' means feeling or showing envy of someone or their achievements.
Step 3: Identify which word has the opposite meaning (antonym) of 'joyful'. Since 'joyful' means happy, the antonym should mean not happy or sad.
Step 4: Compare the meanings and select 'unhappy' as the word that is the antonym of 'joyful' because it directly expresses the opposite feeling.
Step 5: Confirm that the other options ('thrilled', 'delighted', 'jealous') do not represent the opposite of 'joyful' and therefore are not correct antonyms.
