Which of the following is NOT considered a secondary emotion?
A
Guilt
B
Jealousy
C
Embarrassment
D
Fear
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the difference between primary and secondary emotions. Primary emotions are universal and instinctive, such as fear, anger, happiness, sadness, surprise, and disgust. Secondary emotions are more complex and often involve a combination of primary emotions and cognitive appraisal, such as guilt, jealousy, and embarrassment.
Step 2: Identify the emotions listed in the problem: guilt, jealousy, embarrassment, and fear.
Step 3: Classify each emotion based on psychological theory: guilt, jealousy, and embarrassment are considered secondary emotions because they involve self-reflection and social context.
Step 4: Recognize that fear is a primary emotion because it is a basic, instinctive response to threat or danger, not requiring complex cognitive processing.
Step 5: Conclude that fear is NOT considered a secondary emotion, which aligns with the correct answer provided.
