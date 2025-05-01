In social psychology, the political socialization of an individual is most influenced by which of the following agents?
A
Peers
B
Mass media
C
Schools
D
Family
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of political socialization, which refers to the process by which individuals acquire their political beliefs, values, attitudes, and behaviors.
Step 2: Identify the main agents of political socialization, which typically include family, peers, schools, and mass media.
Step 3: Recognize that among these agents, family is generally considered the most influential during early childhood and adolescence because it provides the initial environment where political attitudes and values are first introduced and reinforced.
Step 4: Compare the influence of other agents such as peers, mass media, and schools, noting that while they do contribute to political socialization, their impact often comes later or is less foundational than that of the family.
Step 5: Conclude that the family is the primary agent of political socialization due to its early and sustained role in shaping an individual's political outlook.
Watch next
Master Social Psychology with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah