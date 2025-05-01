In developmental psychology, advances in the _____ of the brain are linked to children's _____.
A
frontal lobes; improved self-regulation
B
parietal lobes; better language comprehension
C
temporal lobes; enhanced visual processing
D
occipital lobes; increased motor coordination
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the key brain regions mentioned and their primary functions. The frontal lobes are associated with higher cognitive functions such as decision-making, problem-solving, and self-regulation.
Step 2: Recognize that self-regulation refers to a child's ability to control their emotions, behaviors, and attention, which is a developmental milestone linked to brain maturation.
Step 3: Review the other brain regions: the parietal lobes are involved in processing sensory information and spatial orientation, the temporal lobes are important for auditory processing and memory, and the occipital lobes primarily handle visual processing.
Step 4: Match each brain region with the developmental skill it most directly influences. For example, the frontal lobes' development is closely linked to improved self-regulation in children.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct pairing is 'frontal lobes; improved self-regulation' because advances in the frontal lobes support children's ability to regulate themselves effectively.
