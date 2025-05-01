According to developmentalists, which of the following is a peer status among children?
A
Permissive
B
Secure
C
Authoritative
D
Rejected
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of 'peer status' in developmental psychology. Peer status refers to the classification of children based on how they are perceived and accepted by their peers within a social group.
Step 2: Recognize that peer status categories typically include classifications such as 'Popular,' 'Rejected,' 'Neglected,' 'Controversial,' and 'Average.' These categories describe the social standing of children among their peers.
Step 3: Identify that the options 'Permissive,' 'Secure,' and 'Authoritative' are terms related to parenting styles or attachment styles, not peer status. For example, 'Permissive' and 'Authoritative' describe types of parenting, while 'Secure' relates to attachment security.
Step 4: Note that 'Rejected' is a recognized peer status category, describing children who are actively disliked or excluded by their peers.
Step 5: Conclude that among the given options, 'Rejected' is the correct answer because it is a peer status category used by developmentalists to describe children's social standing.
Watch next
Master Developmental Psychology with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah