Which term refers to the supposition that the origin of a person's behavior lies within that person according to the psychodynamic perspective on personality?
A
Behaviorism
B
Reciprocal determinism
C
Psychic determinism
D
External locus of control
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the psychodynamic perspective on personality emphasizes internal psychological processes and unconscious motives as the origins of behavior.
Recognize that 'psychic determinism' is a key concept in this perspective, which suggests that all behavior has a cause rooted within the individual's mind, often unconscious.
Differentiate 'psychic determinism' from other terms: 'behaviorism' focuses on observable behavior and external stimuli, 'reciprocal determinism' involves interaction between person, behavior, and environment, and 'external locus of control' refers to believing that outside forces control one's outcomes.
Identify that the term describing the belief that behavior originates from within the person, according to psychodynamic theory, is 'psychic determinism'.
Conclude that 'psychic determinism' best fits the description of behavior originating internally in the psychodynamic perspective.
Watch next
Master Introduction to the Psychodynamic Perspective with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah