According to the psychodynamic perspective, what do therapists believe is the primary cause of unipolar depression?
A
Unresolved unconscious conflicts and repressed emotions from early childhood experiences
B
Imbalances in neurotransmitters such as serotonin and dopamine
C
Maladaptive patterns of thinking and negative self-schemas
D
Genetic predisposition and hereditary factors
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the psychodynamic perspective in psychology focuses on unconscious processes and early life experiences as key influences on behavior and mental health.
Recognize that according to this perspective, unipolar depression is primarily caused by unresolved unconscious conflicts and repressed emotions that originate from early childhood experiences.
Differentiate this view from other perspectives: for example, biological explanations focus on neurotransmitter imbalances, cognitive perspectives emphasize maladaptive thinking patterns, and genetic explanations highlight hereditary factors.
Identify that therapists working from the psychodynamic approach aim to uncover and resolve these unconscious conflicts through techniques like free association and dream analysis.
Summarize that the primary cause of unipolar depression, according to the psychodynamic perspective, is the presence of unresolved unconscious conflicts and repressed emotions stemming from early childhood.
Watch next
Master Introduction to the Psychodynamic Perspective with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah