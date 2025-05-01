Which modern technique do neuroscientists primarily use to determine the exact damage done to Phineas Gage's brain?
A
By using advanced neuroimaging methods such as computed tomography (CT) and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) to reconstruct the injury
B
By analyzing historical written accounts and behavioral observations
C
By comparing Gage's symptoms to those of current patients with similar injuries
D
By performing genetic testing on preserved tissue samples
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the context: Phineas Gage's brain injury occurred in the 19th century, so direct examination of his brain was not possible at the time. Modern neuroscientists rely on current technology to study his injury.
Identify the goal: Neuroscientists want to determine the exact location and extent of the brain damage caused by the accident.
Consider the available methods: Historical accounts and behavioral observations provide qualitative data but lack precise anatomical detail.
Recognize that advanced neuroimaging techniques like computed tomography (CT) and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) allow for detailed, three-dimensional reconstruction of brain structures, which can be used to model Gage's injury based on skull damage and other evidence.
Conclude that the primary modern technique involves using CT and MRI scans to reconstruct the injury, as these methods provide the most accurate and detailed information about brain damage.
Watch next
Master The Nervous System with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah