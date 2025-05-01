Which division of the nervous system works antagonistically to the sympathetic nervous system?
A
Central nervous system
B
Enteric nervous system
C
Parasympathetic nervous system
D
Somatic nervous system
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the nervous system is divided into several parts, each with specific functions. The autonomic nervous system (ANS) is a key division that controls involuntary bodily functions.
Recognize that the autonomic nervous system has two main branches: the sympathetic nervous system and the parasympathetic nervous system.
Know that the sympathetic nervous system is responsible for the 'fight or flight' response, which prepares the body for action by increasing heart rate, dilating pupils, and inhibiting digestion.
Understand that the parasympathetic nervous system works antagonistically to the sympathetic nervous system by promoting the 'rest and digest' state, slowing the heart rate, constricting pupils, and stimulating digestion.
Identify that the other options (central nervous system, enteric nervous system, somatic nervous system) do not function antagonistically to the sympathetic nervous system in the way the parasympathetic nervous system does.
Watch next
Master The Nervous System with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah