Which of the following is a way in which the somatic and autonomic nervous systems are similar?
A
Both systems are exclusively part of the peripheral nervous system.
B
Both systems control only involuntary bodily functions.
C
Both systems consist of afferent and efferent nerve fibers that transmit information to and from the central nervous system.
D
Both systems are responsible for conscious movement of skeletal muscles.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the basic definitions of the somatic and autonomic nervous systems. The somatic nervous system primarily controls voluntary movements by innervating skeletal muscles, while the autonomic nervous system regulates involuntary functions such as heart rate and digestion.
Step 2: Identify the key components of both systems. Both the somatic and autonomic nervous systems are subdivisions of the peripheral nervous system, meaning they operate outside the brain and spinal cord.
Step 3: Recognize the types of nerve fibers involved. Both systems contain afferent (sensory) fibers that carry information from the body to the central nervous system (CNS), and efferent (motor) fibers that transmit commands from the CNS to the body.
Step 4: Compare the functions controlled by each system. The somatic system controls voluntary movements, while the autonomic system controls involuntary functions, so they differ in this aspect.
Step 5: Conclude that the similarity lies in their structural organization involving afferent and efferent nerve fibers transmitting information to and from the CNS, which is the correct way they are similar.
