Which of the following best describes the primary responsibility of the central nervous system (CNS)?
A
Regulating hormone production in endocrine glands
B
Controlling voluntary muscle movement only
C
Integrating sensory information and coordinating motor output throughout the body
D
Transmitting signals between the CNS and peripheral organs
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the central nervous system (CNS) consists of the brain and spinal cord, which are responsible for processing and integrating information.
Recognize that the CNS receives sensory input from the peripheral nervous system (PNS), processes this information, and then sends out motor commands.
Note that while the CNS is involved in controlling voluntary muscle movement, it also coordinates involuntary responses and integrates sensory data, making its role broader than just voluntary movement.
Distinguish the CNS's role from the endocrine system, which regulates hormone production, and from the peripheral nervous system, which transmits signals between the CNS and peripheral organs.
Conclude that the primary responsibility of the CNS is to integrate sensory information and coordinate motor output throughout the body, encompassing both voluntary and involuntary functions.
