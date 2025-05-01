In social psychology, which concept best explains why Elisa, who attracts coworkers and engages them when she speaks, is influential in her workplace?
A
Social facilitation
B
Group polarization
C
Charismatic leadership
D
Cognitive dissonance
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the key behavior described: Elisa attracts coworkers and engages them when she speaks, indicating she has a strong personal influence on others.
Review the definitions of the given concepts: Social facilitation refers to improved performance in the presence of others; group polarization involves group discussions leading to more extreme positions; cognitive dissonance is the discomfort from holding conflicting beliefs.
Understand that charismatic leadership is a concept in social psychology where an individual uses personal charm and persuasiveness to influence and inspire others.
Match Elisa's behavior to the concept that best explains her influence, focusing on her ability to attract and engage coworkers through personal appeal.
Conclude that the concept of charismatic leadership best explains Elisa's influential role in her workplace.
