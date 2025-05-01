According to research on parenting styles, proximal parenting tends to produce children who are _____.
A
more aggressive and impulsive
B
less attached to their caregivers
C
more independent and self-reliant
D
more obedient and less self-aware
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of proximal parenting, which involves close physical and emotional contact between the parent and child, such as holding, carrying, and constant interaction.
Step 2: Review research findings on the outcomes of proximal parenting, focusing on how this style influences children's behavior and emotional development.
Step 3: Compare the characteristics typically associated with proximal parenting, such as increased obedience and attentiveness to caregivers, with the options provided.
Step 4: Recognize that proximal parenting tends to foster children who are more obedient and less self-aware, as they are closely guided and monitored by their caregivers.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct description of children raised with proximal parenting is that they are more obedient and less self-aware, rather than more aggressive, less attached, or more independent.
