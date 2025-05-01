Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Psychology1h 43m
- 2. Psychology Research2h 20m
- 3. Biological Psychology2h 41m
- 4. Sensation and Perception28m
- 5. Consciousness and Sleep32m
- 6. Learning1h 26m
- 7. Memory34m
- 8. Cognition37m
- 9. Emotion and Motivation35m
- 10. Developmental Psychology1h 20m
- 11. Personality1h 17m
- 12. Social Psychology1h 18m
- 13. Stress and Health41m
- 14. Psychological Disorders1h 27m
- 15. Treatment1h 24m
10. Developmental Psychology
Parenting Styles
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is a characteristic of the authoritarian parenting style?
A
High demands and low responsiveness
B
Few rules and minimal discipline
C
Encouragement of independence and open communication
D
High responsiveness and low demands
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that parenting styles are typically categorized based on two dimensions: demandingness (control) and responsiveness (warmth).
Recall that the authoritarian parenting style is characterized by strict rules and high expectations (high demands) but low emotional responsiveness or warmth toward the child.
Compare the options given to these characteristics: 'High demands and low responsiveness' aligns with authoritarian parenting.
Recognize that 'Few rules and minimal discipline' corresponds more to permissive parenting, while 'Encouragement of independence and open communication' fits authoritative parenting.
Note that 'High responsiveness and low demands' is not typical of authoritarian style but may describe permissive parenting.
