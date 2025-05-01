The individual most likely to have grown up with authoritative parents is _____.
A
confident, self-reliant, and socially responsible
B
dependent, passive, and easily influenced by peers
C
withdrawn, anxious, and lacking in social skills
D
rebellious, aggressive, and lacking self-control
1
Understand the concept of parenting styles, focusing on the authoritative style characterized by high responsiveness and high demandingness.
Recall the typical outcomes associated with authoritative parenting, which include fostering confidence, self-reliance, and social responsibility in children.
Compare these outcomes with those linked to other parenting styles: permissive (leading to dependent and passive behavior), authoritarian (leading to withdrawn and anxious behavior), and neglectful (leading to rebellious and aggressive behavior).
Match the description of the individual traits given in the problem to the outcomes of authoritative parenting.
Conclude that the individual described as confident, self-reliant, and socially responsible is most likely to have grown up with authoritative parents.
