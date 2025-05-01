Diana Baumrind is best known for her work on which of the following topics?
A
Attachment theory
B
Moral reasoning
C
Parenting styles
D
Cognitive development stages
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the key figure mentioned in the question: Diana Baumrind.
Recall the main area of research Diana Baumrind is famous for, which involves studying how parents interact with their children.
Understand that Baumrind developed a classification system for different ways parents raise their children, known as parenting styles.
Recognize that the other options (Attachment theory, Moral reasoning, Cognitive development stages) are associated with other psychologists: Attachment theory with Bowlby/Ainsworth, Moral reasoning with Kohlberg, and Cognitive development stages with Piaget.
Conclude that the correct topic related to Diana Baumrind's work is Parenting styles.
Watch next
Master Parenting Styles with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah