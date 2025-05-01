Which of the following is a social benefit of healthy sleep?
A
Lower risk of developing type 2 diabetes
B
Increased ability to solve complex mathematical problems
C
Enhanced muscle growth and physical recovery
D
Improved ability to maintain positive relationships with others
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of healthy sleep and its broad benefits, which include physical, cognitive, and social aspects.
Step 2: Identify the options given and categorize them into physical health benefits (e.g., lower risk of type 2 diabetes, enhanced muscle growth), cognitive benefits (e.g., increased ability to solve complex problems), and social benefits.
Step 3: Recognize that social benefits relate to how sleep affects interactions and relationships with others, such as emotional regulation, empathy, and communication skills.
Step 4: Evaluate each option to see which one directly relates to social functioning. For example, improved ability to maintain positive relationships with others is a social benefit.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct answer is the one that reflects a social benefit of healthy sleep, which is the improved ability to maintain positive relationships with others.
