Which literary device does the author primarily use to convey joy in the excerpt?
A
Vivid imagery
B
Foreshadowing
C
Flashback
D
Irony
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the meaning of each literary device listed: Vivid imagery involves using descriptive language that appeals to the senses to create a clear mental picture; Foreshadowing hints at events to come; Flashback refers to a scene set in an earlier time than the main story; Irony involves a contrast between expectation and reality.
Step 2: Identify the emotional tone the author wants to convey—in this case, joy—and consider which literary device best helps express that emotion.
Step 3: Look for descriptive language in the excerpt that appeals to the senses (sight, sound, touch, taste, smell), as vivid imagery uses sensory details to evoke feelings.
Step 4: Evaluate whether the excerpt contains hints about future events (foreshadowing), references to past events (flashback), or contrasts between what is said and what is meant (irony).
Step 5: Conclude that the primary device used to convey joy is the one that most effectively creates a joyful atmosphere through sensory details, which is vivid imagery.
Watch next
Master Emotion with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah