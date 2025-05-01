Which psychological perspective emphasizes that emotions like anger, love, and fear are the result of interactions between mental processes and physiological responses in the body?
A
The biopsychological perspective
B
The psychoanalytic perspective
C
The behavioral perspective
D
The sociocultural perspective
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the key concept in the question, which is about how emotions such as anger, love, and fear arise from the interaction between mental processes and physiological responses in the body.
Step 2: Review the main psychological perspectives to identify which one focuses on the biological basis of behavior and emotions, including brain function, neurotransmitters, and bodily responses.
Step 3: Recognize that the biopsychological perspective (also called the biological perspective) emphasizes the role of the brain, nervous system, and physiological processes in shaping emotions and behavior.
Step 4: Contrast this with other perspectives: the psychoanalytic perspective focuses on unconscious conflicts, the behavioral perspective emphasizes learned behaviors, and the sociocultural perspective highlights social and cultural influences.
Step 5: Conclude that the perspective which best fits the description of emotions resulting from interactions between mental processes and physiological responses is the biopsychological perspective.
