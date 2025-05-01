In the context of the structure of language, we encode implicit memories by means of which type of processing?
A
Semantic encoding
B
Elaborative rehearsal
C
Automatic processing
D
Effortful processing
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the key terms related to memory encoding. Implicit memories are those that are formed without conscious awareness, often involving skills and conditioned responses.
Step 2: Recognize that encoding refers to the process of converting information into a form that can be stored in memory.
Step 3: Differentiate between types of encoding: semantic encoding involves meaning, elaborative rehearsal is a conscious effort to link new information with existing knowledge, automatic processing happens without conscious effort, and effortful processing requires active attention.
Step 4: Since implicit memories are formed without conscious effort, identify that the type of processing involved is automatic processing.
Step 5: Conclude that in the context of language structure and implicit memory encoding, automatic processing is the correct type of encoding.
