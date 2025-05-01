Which of the following best illustrates the difference between hearing and listening in the context of language processing?
A
Engaging in a group discussion and responding thoughtfully to others' comments.
B
Actively taking notes during a lecture and asking questions about the material.
C
Reading a textbook silently and reflecting on the meaning of each paragraph.
D
Sitting in a lecture and noticing the professor's voice but not paying attention to the content being discussed.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the difference between hearing and listening. Hearing is the passive, automatic process of perceiving sound, whereas listening is an active process that involves paying attention, processing, and understanding the meaning of the sounds or language heard.
Step 2: Identify examples that show passive perception of sound without engagement (hearing) versus active engagement with the content (listening).
Step 3: Analyze the options given: activities like engaging in discussion, taking notes, or reflecting on meaning involve active processing and understanding, which are characteristics of listening.
Step 4: Recognize that simply noticing the professor's voice without paying attention to the content illustrates hearing without listening, as it involves perceiving sound but not processing or understanding it.
Step 5: Conclude that the example of sitting in a lecture and noticing the professor's voice but not paying attention best illustrates the difference between hearing (passive) and listening (active).
