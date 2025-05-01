Which of the following statements best describes how words are stored in the mental lexicon according to current psycholinguistic research?
A
Not every word a student is exposed to is automatically stored in both the phonological and semantic lexicons; storage depends on factors such as attention, frequency, and meaningful exposure.
B
Every word a student hears or reads is permanently stored in both the phonological and semantic lexicons regardless of context or repetition.
C
Words are stored in the mental lexicon only if they are learned before the age of five.
D
Words are only stored in the semantic lexicon and not in the phonological lexicon.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the mental lexicon is a mental dictionary where words are stored along with their meanings, sounds, and other linguistic information.
Recognize that psycholinguistic research shows that not all words we encounter are automatically stored; instead, storage depends on factors like attention, frequency of exposure, and meaningful engagement with the word.
Note that the mental lexicon includes both the phonological lexicon (how words sound) and the semantic lexicon (what words mean), and words can be stored in both depending on learning conditions.
Eliminate options that claim all words are stored regardless of context, or that words are only stored if learned before a certain age, as these do not align with current research findings.
Conclude that the best description is that word storage in the mental lexicon is selective and influenced by cognitive factors such as attention and meaningful exposure.
Watch next
Master Language with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah