Which value is best described as a belief in justice and equality?
A
Power
B
Tradition
C
Conformity
D
Fairness
1
Understand the key terms: 'Power' refers to control or influence over others; 'Tradition' involves customs and long-established practices; 'Conformity' means aligning behavior with group norms; 'Fairness' relates to justice and equality.
Identify the concept that directly relates to justice and equality, which involves treating people impartially and ensuring equal rights and opportunities.
Recognize that 'Fairness' is the value that best captures the belief in justice and equality, as it emphasizes equitable treatment and moral rightness.
Eliminate other options by matching their definitions to the question: since 'Power', 'Tradition', and 'Conformity' do not primarily focus on justice or equality, they are less suitable.
Conclude that the value 'Fairness' is the best description of a belief in justice and equality.
