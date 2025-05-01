Which of the following environmental factors is most likely to have influenced Jacob's desire to join a gang?
A
Experiencing low levels of peer pressure and social isolation
B
Attending a well-funded school with extensive extracurricular activities
C
Having a strong support system and positive role models
D
Living in a neighborhood with high crime rates and limited community resources
1
Identify the key environmental factors that influence behavior, such as peer pressure, social support, community resources, and neighborhood safety.
Understand that a high-crime neighborhood with limited resources can increase exposure to negative influences and reduce positive opportunities, which may encourage joining gangs as a coping or survival strategy.
Compare the options by evaluating how each factor either supports or discourages gang involvement; for example, strong support systems and positive role models typically reduce the likelihood of joining gangs.
Recognize that low peer pressure and social isolation usually decrease the influence of peers, but social isolation can also increase vulnerability to negative influences, so context matters.
Conclude that living in a high-crime area with limited community resources is the environmental factor most likely to increase the desire to join a gang due to increased exposure to risk factors and fewer protective factors.
