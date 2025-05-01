In social psychology, what term describes the process of building a relationship based on communication and trust?
A
Social facilitation
B
Groupthink
C
Conformity
D
Rapport
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the key concept in the question: it asks for a term in social psychology that describes building a relationship based on communication and trust.
Review the provided options and their definitions: Social facilitation refers to improved performance in the presence of others; Groupthink is a phenomenon where group members strive for consensus at the cost of critical thinking; Conformity involves changing behavior to match group norms.
Understand that the process of building a relationship through communication and trust is about establishing a positive connection between individuals.
Recognize that the term 'Rapport' specifically refers to this process of creating mutual trust and understanding through effective communication.
Conclude that 'Rapport' is the correct term because it directly relates to forming a trusting and communicative relationship, unlike the other options.
