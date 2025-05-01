Which of the following is a primary reason that social relationships are important to individuals according to social psychology?
A
They always guarantee financial success.
B
They prevent the development of any psychological disorders.
C
They fulfill our basic need for belonging and social connection.
D
They eliminate all forms of stress in life.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the core concept in social psychology that explains why social relationships are important: humans have a fundamental need to belong and connect with others.
Recognize that social relationships provide emotional support, a sense of identity, and help fulfill this basic psychological need for belongingness.
Evaluate the incorrect options by considering psychological evidence: social relationships do not always guarantee financial success, nor do they completely prevent psychological disorders or eliminate all stress.
Focus on the idea that social connection is essential for mental health and well-being, which is a primary reason social psychologists emphasize the importance of relationships.
Summarize that the key reason social relationships matter is because they fulfill our basic need for belonging and social connection, which is crucial for psychological health.
