Which of the following statements is correct regarding social exchange theory?
A
Social exchange theory suggests that human relationships are formed by the use of a subjective cost-benefit analysis and the comparison of alternatives.
B
Social exchange theory argues that people behave solely based on unconscious motives and instincts.
C
Social exchange theory proposes that social behavior is determined only by cultural norms and traditions.
D
Social exchange theory states that group conformity is the primary driver of interpersonal relationships.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that social exchange theory is a psychological and sociological perspective that explains human relationships through a process similar to economic transactions, where individuals seek to maximize rewards and minimize costs.
Recognize that the theory involves a subjective cost-benefit analysis, meaning people evaluate the potential benefits and drawbacks of a relationship before engaging or continuing it.
Note that social exchange theory also includes the comparison of alternatives, where individuals consider other possible relationships or options before deciding to maintain or leave a current relationship.
Evaluate each statement by comparing it to the core principles of social exchange theory: it is not solely about unconscious motives, cultural norms, or group conformity, but about conscious evaluations of costs, benefits, and alternatives.
Conclude that the correct statement is the one that highlights the use of subjective cost-benefit analysis and comparison of alternatives as the basis for forming human relationships.
Watch next
Master Social Psychology with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah