In social psychology, what is the term for the behavior when people interrupt you while you are talking?
A
Social facilitation
B
Self-serving bias
C
Groupthink
D
Conversational dominance
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the context of the question, which is about a specific behavior in social psychology related to interrupting someone while they are talking.
Step 2: Review the provided answer choices and their definitions: Social facilitation refers to improved performance in the presence of others; Self-serving bias is the tendency to attribute successes to oneself and failures to external factors; Groupthink is a phenomenon where group members strive for consensus, often at the expense of critical thinking.
Step 3: Recognize that the behavior of interrupting someone during conversation is not described by the above terms but relates to controlling or dominating the conversation.
Step 4: Identify the correct term as 'Conversational dominance,' which describes when a person interrupts or controls the flow of conversation, often overshadowing others' contributions.
Step 5: Conclude that the behavior of interrupting while someone is talking is best described by the term 'Conversational dominance' in social psychology.
