Which of the following core concepts did Karl Marx highlight in sociology?
A
Cognitive dissonance
B
Class conflict
C
Symbolic interactionism
D
Social facilitation
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the context of the question, which asks about a core concept highlighted by Karl Marx in sociology.
Step 2: Recall that Karl Marx is known for his focus on social structures related to economic systems and power dynamics.
Step 3: Identify that 'Class conflict' refers to the struggle between different social classes, a central theme in Marx's theory.
Step 4: Recognize that the other options, such as 'Cognitive dissonance,' 'Symbolic interactionism,' and 'Social facilitation,' are concepts developed by other theorists or in different areas of psychology and sociology.
Step 5: Conclude that the core concept Karl Marx highlighted in sociology is 'Class conflict.'
Watch next
Master Social Psychology with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah