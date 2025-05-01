Which of the following best describes the difference between states of mind and feelings in the context of emotion?
A
States of mind are always conscious, whereas feelings are always unconscious.
B
States of mind and feelings are interchangeable terms with no meaningful distinction.
C
States of mind refer to enduring mental conditions such as mood or attitude, while feelings are immediate emotional responses to specific stimuli.
D
Feelings are long-lasting, but states of mind are brief and fleeting.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the key terms involved—'states of mind' and 'feelings'—within the context of emotion. States of mind typically refer to broader, more enduring mental conditions, such as moods or attitudes.
Step 2: Recognize that feelings are usually immediate, conscious emotional responses triggered by specific stimuli or events, making them more transient compared to states of mind.
Step 3: Compare the duration and scope: states of mind tend to last longer and influence overall mental functioning, while feelings are shorter-lived and tied to particular experiences.
Step 4: Evaluate the options by checking which description accurately reflects these distinctions, focusing on the difference in duration and specificity between states of mind and feelings.
Step 5: Conclude that the best description is the one stating that states of mind are enduring mental conditions like mood or attitude, whereas feelings are immediate emotional responses to specific stimuli.
Watch next
Master Emotion with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah