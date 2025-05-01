Which term best describes approaching another person with a feeling of esteem or regard?
A
Respect
B
Disgust
C
Anger
D
Fear
1
Step 1: Understand the meaning of each term provided in the options. 'Respect' refers to a feeling of esteem or regard towards someone, which is a positive and valuing attitude.
Step 2: Consider the emotional tone of the other options: 'Disgust' is a strong feeling of dislike or revulsion, 'Anger' is a strong feeling of displeasure or hostility, and 'Fear' is an unpleasant emotion caused by the belief that someone or something is dangerous.
Step 3: Compare these definitions to the phrase 'approaching another person with a feeling of esteem or regard.' This phrase implies a positive, valuing attitude rather than negative emotions.
Step 4: Identify that 'Respect' aligns with the feeling of esteem or regard, as it involves valuing and honoring the other person.
Step 5: Conclude that the term 'Respect' best describes the feeling of esteem or regard when approaching another person.
