When analyzing the emotional tone of a passage, which type of key words are most useful for identifying the tone, and what is their typical connotation?
A
Quantitative terms and numbers with objective connotations
B
Descriptive adjectives and verbs with strong positive or negative connotations
C
Transition words such as 'however' and 'therefore' with logical connotations
D
Neutral nouns and technical jargon with no emotional charge
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand that emotional tone in a passage is primarily conveyed through language that expresses feelings or attitudes, rather than through neutral or purely logical terms.
Step 2: Identify the types of words that carry emotional weight, such as descriptive adjectives and verbs, because these words often have strong positive or negative connotations that influence the reader's emotional response.
Step 3: Recognize that quantitative terms, numbers, transition words, and neutral nouns typically do not carry emotional connotations and are less useful for detecting emotional tone.
Step 4: Focus on spotting adjectives and verbs that describe emotions, qualities, or actions with clear positive or negative implications, as these are key indicators of the passage's emotional tone.
Step 5: Conclude that descriptive adjectives and verbs with strong positive or negative connotations are the most useful keywords for identifying the emotional tone of a passage.
