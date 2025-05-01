Which of the following is an example of a premonition a character might have about an event?
A
A character makes a logical prediction based on evidence about the outcome of a sports game.
B
A character experiences physical pain after falling down the stairs.
C
A character feels a sudden sense of dread before entering a room, believing something bad will happen.
D
A character recalls a happy memory from childhood while walking in the park.
Step 1: Understand the concept of a premonition. In psychology, a premonition is a strong feeling or sense that something, often negative, is going to happen in the future without any logical or evidential basis.
Step 2: Analyze each option to see if it fits the definition of a premonition. The first option involves a logical prediction based on evidence, which is not a premonition because it relies on reasoning.
Step 3: The second option describes a physical reaction to a past event (falling down the stairs), which is not related to predicting future events and thus not a premonition.
Step 4: The third option describes a sudden sense of dread before entering a room, which is an emotional feeling about a future event without evidence, matching the definition of a premonition.
Step 5: The fourth option involves recalling a past memory, which is not related to anticipating future events and therefore not a premonition.
