According to psychological theories of emotion, how does the narrator feel about his decision at the end of 'Little Things Are Big'?
A
He feels indifferent and unaffected by the situation.
B
He feels guilty and regrets not helping the woman.
C
He feels angry at the woman for putting him in a difficult position.
D
He feels proud of his decision and believes he did the right thing.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the psychological theory of emotion relevant to the narrator's feelings, such as cognitive appraisal theory, which suggests emotions arise from how a person interprets an event.
Step 2: Analyze the narrator's internal response to his decision by considering the emotional cues described in the story, focusing on feelings like guilt, regret, pride, anger, or indifference.
Step 3: Compare the narrator's emotional response to the options given, noting that guilt and regret typically involve self-reflection and recognition of a moral or social lapse.
Step 4: Understand that feeling indifferent or unaffected would imply no emotional conflict, which contrasts with the narrator's described feelings.
Step 5: Conclude that the narrator's feelings align with guilt and regret because he reflects negatively on his choice, indicating an emotional response consistent with remorse rather than pride, anger, or indifference.
