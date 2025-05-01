Which of the following best describes Nikita Khrushchev's temperament during his first meeting with John F. Kennedy in Vienna, according to psychological theories of emotion?
A
Withdrawn and anxious, showing signs of emotional insecurity
B
Cheerful and agreeable, expressing positive affect and openness
C
Indifferent and passive, exhibiting little emotional engagement
D
Confident and confrontational, displaying assertiveness and emotional intensity
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the context of the problem, which involves analyzing Nikita Khrushchev's temperament during a historical meeting using psychological theories of emotion.
Step 2: Review key psychological theories of emotion that describe temperament traits, such as assertiveness, emotional intensity, openness, and anxiety.
Step 3: Compare the given temperament options (withdrawn and anxious, cheerful and agreeable, indifferent and passive, confident and confrontational) with typical emotional expressions and behaviors described in these theories.
Step 4: Identify which temperament best fits Khrushchev's behavior during the meeting, focusing on traits like assertiveness and emotional intensity that align with a confident and confrontational style.
Step 5: Conclude that the temperament described as 'Confident and confrontational, displaying assertiveness and emotional intensity' best matches Khrushchev's demeanor according to psychological theories of emotion.
Watch next
Master Theories of Emotion with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah