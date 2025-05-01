Which of the following is true of Maslow's hierarchy of needs?
A
Belongingness and love needs are the lowest level in Maslow's hierarchy.
B
Self-actualization is the highest level in Maslow's hierarchy of needs.
C
Maslow's hierarchy of needs suggests that safety needs must be met after self-actualization.
D
Physiological needs are considered less important than esteem needs in Maslow's hierarchy.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that Maslow's hierarchy of needs is a motivational theory in psychology comprising a five-tier model of human needs, often depicted as hierarchical levels within a pyramid.
Recall the order of needs from the bottom (most basic) to the top (most advanced): Physiological needs, Safety needs, Belongingness and Love needs, Esteem needs, and Self-actualization.
Recognize that physiological needs (such as food and water) are the most fundamental and must be satisfied before higher-level needs become motivational.
Note that self-actualization represents the highest level in the hierarchy, where a person achieves their full potential and personal growth.
Evaluate each statement against this hierarchy: Belongingness and love needs are not the lowest; safety needs come before self-actualization; physiological needs are more basic than esteem needs; and self-actualization is indeed the highest level.
Watch next
Master Theories of Emotion with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah