According to theories of emotion, what is a likely result of making tangible statements in persuasive messages?
A
They increase the emotional impact and make the message more memorable.
B
They make the message less relevant to the audience.
C
They decrease the credibility of the message.
D
They reduce the likelihood of eliciting any emotional response.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the role of emotions in persuasive communication: Emotions can significantly influence how a message is received and remembered by an audience.
Recognize that making tangible statements means using concrete, vivid, and specific language that appeals to the senses or personal experiences.
Recall that according to emotion theories, concrete and vivid statements tend to evoke stronger emotional responses because they are easier for the audience to visualize and relate to.
Connect this emotional engagement to memory processes: stronger emotional responses typically enhance the memorability of the message.
Conclude that making tangible statements in persuasive messages likely increases emotional impact and makes the message more memorable, rather than decreasing relevance, credibility, or emotional response.
