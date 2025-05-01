Which of the following is an example of a face threat in social psychology?
A
A teacher privately gives constructive feedback to a student after class.
B
A friend compliments you on your new haircut in front of others.
C
A supervisor publicly criticizes an employee's work performance during a team meeting.
D
A colleague agrees with your opinion during a group discussion.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of 'face threat' in social psychology, which refers to actions or communications that challenge or damage a person's social self-image or 'face'—their desired public identity.
Review each option to identify whether it involves a situation where someone's social image or self-esteem is potentially harmed or challenged.
Analyze the first option: a teacher giving private constructive feedback is generally supportive and does not publicly challenge the student's social image, so it is unlikely to be a face threat.
Consider the second option: a friend complimenting you publicly enhances your social image, so it is not a face threat but rather a positive social interaction.
Evaluate the third option: a supervisor publicly criticizing an employee's work during a team meeting directly challenges the employee's social image in front of others, which fits the definition of a face threat.
Watch next
Master Social Psychology with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah