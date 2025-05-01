Which statement about the Texas prison population is accurate?
The Texas prison population is one of the largest in the United States.
Most Texas prisoners are incarcerated for violent crimes only.
Texas has the lowest incarceration rate among all U.S. states.
The Texas prison population has consistently decreased every year since 2000.
Step 1: Understand the context of the question, which is about the characteristics of the Texas prison population in comparison to other U.S. states.
Step 2: Review general knowledge or data about incarceration rates and prison populations in the United States, focusing on Texas specifically.
Step 3: Evaluate each statement by comparing it to known facts: Texas is known for having a large prison population, but it does not have the lowest incarceration rate, nor has its prison population consistently decreased every year since 2000.
Step 4: Recognize that most prisoners in Texas are not incarcerated solely for violent crimes; there are also many incarcerated for non-violent offenses.
Step 5: Conclude that the accurate statement is that Texas has one of the largest prison populations in the United States.
