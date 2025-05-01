Which statement is false regarding emotional development in middle and late childhood?
A
Empathy and perspective-taking abilities typically increase during this period.
B
Emotional self-regulation improves, allowing children to manage their feelings more effectively.
C
Children in this stage become better at understanding complex emotions such as pride and shame.
D
Children in middle and late childhood are unable to recognize that people can experience more than one emotion at the same time.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the key concepts related to emotional development in middle and late childhood, including empathy, perspective-taking, emotional self-regulation, and understanding complex emotions.
Step 2: Review research findings that show children in this age range typically improve in empathy and perspective-taking abilities, meaning they become better at understanding others' feelings and viewpoints.
Step 3: Recognize that emotional self-regulation also improves during this period, enabling children to manage and control their emotional responses more effectively.
Step 4: Note that children develop the ability to understand complex emotions such as pride, shame, guilt, and embarrassment, reflecting more sophisticated emotional awareness.
Step 5: Identify the false statement by considering that children in middle and late childhood actually begin to understand that people can experience multiple emotions simultaneously, so the claim that they are unable to recognize this is incorrect.
