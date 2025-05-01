Which of the following is an example of the "thought stopping" cognitive therapy technique?
A
Saying "stop" aloud or mentally when experiencing an unwanted thought
B
Journaling about recurring thoughts to analyze their origin
C
Practicing deep breathing to reduce anxiety during stressful situations
D
Replacing negative thoughts with positive affirmations
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that "thought stopping" is a cognitive therapy technique used to interrupt and halt unwanted or intrusive thoughts.
Recognize that the key feature of thought stopping involves actively telling oneself to stop the unwanted thought, either aloud or mentally, to break the cycle of negative thinking.
Evaluate each option by checking if it involves directly interrupting the thought process with a command or signal to stop the thought.
Identify that saying "stop" aloud or mentally when experiencing an unwanted thought fits the definition of thought stopping because it is a deliberate interruption technique.
Note that other options like journaling, deep breathing, or replacing thoughts with affirmations are different therapeutic strategies but do not specifically involve the immediate interruption of a thought.
Watch next
Master Cognitive Psychology with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah