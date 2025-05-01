Which of the following techniques specifically targets automaticity as a fluency subskill in cognitive psychology?
A
Repeated reading
B
Elaborative interrogation
C
Semantic mapping
D
Keyword mnemonic
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of automaticity in cognitive psychology: it refers to the ability to perform tasks quickly and effortlessly without conscious thought, often developed through extensive practice.
Identify fluency subskills related to automaticity, which involve making cognitive processes more efficient and automatic, such as through repeated exposure or practice.
Examine each technique to see which one emphasizes repeated practice to build automaticity: Repeated reading involves reading the same material multiple times to increase speed and accuracy, directly targeting automaticity.
Consider the other options: Elaborative interrogation involves asking 'why' questions to deepen understanding, Semantic mapping organizes information visually, and Keyword mnemonic uses associations to aid memory; these focus more on comprehension and memory rather than automaticity.
Conclude that the technique specifically targeting automaticity as a fluency subskill is Repeated reading, because it builds speed and effortless processing through repetition.
